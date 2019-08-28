Wheeling YMCA makes a major announcement

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – They said they’re kicking off the biggest fundraiser so far in their history.



They say the Chambers Y was built in the early 1970s and has not been upgraded since.

They say it needs a new roof, boiler, lights, and pool filter.

The new section, built-in 2003, can accommodate a second floor, so they going to add on to it by going upward.

So we will be building another building on top of the brick building at the back of the Y right now. That same size. A few ideas are being passed around. Probably a fitness center up there. Definitely a child care area for our ever-growing child care and summer camps. Community rooms for community use and stuff like that. We’re just completely out of space. The last three years our programs have risen Adam Shinsky- YMCA Executive Directo

The Y’s executive director Adam Shinsky said they are at the point of being unable to add any new programs because they’re completely out of space.



He says the project will ensure the YMCA is there for a very long time.