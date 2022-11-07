WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Inflation is hitting residents across the country hard, and the Wheeling YWCA is working diligently to help ensure people don’t fall through the cracks as prices rise across the board.

The YWCA offers a variety of programs to help local residents meet their needs. They have a housing assistance program that works with people to help them secure stable housing. In addition, there is a referral system in place to help individuals that find themselves facing eviction. Most of their budget is for housing in West Virginia.

They also have a boutique that helps people get clothing. You can get professional clothing for work or for job interviews, as well as regular clothing for day-to-day needs.

“With inflation it goes in a vicious circle, unfortunately. That as prices rise so do the housing prices. Rental goes up, utilities go up, there’s less people working in the workforce right now.” HEATHER LAAP, Chief Strategic Officer at Wheeling YWCA

Officials with the YWCA tell us that the needs of the community come in waves. They will see many people coming to them at once, followed by a period of calm, and then people will begin coming in again. Inflation is also making it more difficult to get the funds they need.

“Unfortunately with the cost of inflation going up it will affect non-profits across the board. That just means people have less money to donate so we can continue to meet these needs.” HEATHER LAAP, Chief Strategic Officer at Wheeling YWCA

For a more detailed look at the programs they offer, visit their website. You can also call them at 304-232-0511.