WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Mayor wants the Suspension Bridge reopened and he’s going on record asking the DOH to reconsider the closing.

Mayor Glenn Elliott thinks there’s another way.

He said he understands the state’s decision and agrees he wants to see the bridge standing for another one hundred and fifty years.

But doesn’t think a permanent closure is the best way to go.

He’s preparing a letter and says he will ask for a formal reconsideration on closing the bridge especially with the upcoming road work on I-70.

His suggestions are to make the bridge a toll bridge, saying that GPS traffic will be detoured around it.

Or a weigh station with a bar that only allows cars that are underweight to go through. Possibly even a sway bar to deter trucks from crossing.

I don’t think you need to close a bridge to keep it safe. I think you need to look at are the several ideas we talked about with DOH engineers in july. Those are design solutions. From my perspective, keeping it open to vehicles, even small vehicles, is the best way to keep it there long term, because it stays on the state’s vehicular grid MAYOR GLENN ELLIOTT

Mayor Elliott also says although many are suggesting it to become a pedestrian-only bridge, he disagrees. Saying there would be nothing stopping future legislation from suspending funding. And the city doesn’t have the budget to care for it.

