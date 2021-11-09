Wheeling’s YWCA Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director reacts to those criticizing Nascar Driver Kyle Larson victory

WHEELING, W.Va. – (WTRF) A major racing team terminated its deal with Nascar driver Kyle Larson back in April of last year when he used a racial slur in a virtual racing event.

The 27-year-old was also dropped by several sponsors and Nascar suspended him for what he said.

Fast forward to this past Sunday when Larson won the Nascar Cup Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway.

Some are saying that he shouldn’t have been allowed to compete after what he said, while others say that the racial slur shouldn’t define him.

“What we have to be able to do is allow a person to be different than the mistakes that they put forward and if they make a mistake we can’t continually define them from that mistake from this point unless they’ve done nothing to improve themselves and we can’t expect celebrities or just well-known people to be held to a standard that we as the average person couldn’t hold ourselves to.” Ron Scott Junior, Wheeling YWCA Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director

Scott says someone who makes a mistake, like Larson, in addition to counseling, needs time, the opportunity to change and the possibility to grow.

He says, we as a society, cannot cancel people from being human.