WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) More than thirty million women in the U.S. struggle with mental or drug abuse issues.

Those numbers show a great need for recovery and support programs across the country.

In the Ohio Valley, the WIND program offers a number of services for women committed to their journey to a substance free life.

WIND is offered through the Wheeling YWCA, and stands for Women Inspired in New Directions.

The program includes a specialized staff that provides around the clock treatment to their clients at two secure locations.

Services include case management, support groups, and life skills classes.

They need to rebuild their skills on how to deal with things that are presented to them. They need job coaching, some of them need life skills and this is giving them the structure they need to put those pieces back together. Laura Albertini-Weigel. Director WIND Program

Wind Program Director Laura Albertini-Weigel told the Wheeling Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon the program helps nearly 50 women per year and is available to women over the age of 18 with the desire to recover and remain substance free.

For more information on the WIND Program, you can call 304-214-9350.

