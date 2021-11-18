When do I thaw my turkey for Thanksgiving?

It’s that time of year when we make plans with our family, make travel arrangements, and prepare for a feast unlike any other during the year.
A staple for most Thanksgiving traditions is the turkey. The question is when do you need to thaw your turkey for Thanksgiving?
The short answer: it depends.
According to FoodSaftey.gov the proper time frame to thaw a turkey is as follows:
- 20-24 pounds to fridge: Friday, November 19
- 16-19 pounds to fridge: Saturday, November 20
- 12-15 pounds to fridge: Sunday, November 21
- 4-11 pounds to fridge: Monday, November 22
On the Butterball website, you can use their thawing calculator to determine how many hours and days it will take to thaw your turkey.