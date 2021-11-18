When do I thaw my turkey for Thanksgiving?

(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

November 26 2021 12:00 am

It’s that time of year when we make plans with our family, make travel arrangements, and prepare for a feast unlike any other during the year.

A staple for most Thanksgiving traditions is the turkey. The question is when do you need to thaw your turkey for Thanksgiving?

The short answer: it depends.

According to FoodSaftey.gov the proper time frame to thaw a turkey is as follows:

  • 20-24 pounds to fridge: Friday, November 19
  • 16-19 pounds to fridge: Saturday, November 20
  • 12-15 pounds to fridge: Sunday, November 21
  • 4-11 pounds to fridge: Monday, November 22

On the Butterball website, you can use their thawing calculator to determine how many hours and days it will take to thaw your turkey.

