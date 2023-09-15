Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – We are now officially a week away from the first day of Astronomical Fall and you know what that means? Time to start looking ahead towards Winter and the first snow!

Following a recording setting low snowfall last year the thoughts of another lull or a more active season are on the minds of many.

When can we see our first snow?

The end of October and beginning of November is when we typically see our first snowflakes. Our first snowflakes last year fell on the morning of October 18th, 2022.

The Southern extent of West Virginia ranges around Late November for its earliest snowfall.

On average, the region receives its first measurable snowfall around Mid-November. Measurable snowfall, as defined by the National Weather Service, means greater than or equal to .1″ of snow or more on the ground.

Three Month Temperature and Precipitation Outlook from Climate Prediction Center.

With temperatures trending to be above average this Fall, the flurry of early activity does not look likely, but is not fully zero.

What does the average Winter look like?

An average winter here in the Ohio Valley brings us:

41.5 days of Flurries or accumulating snow

10.6 days with measurable snow (0.01” or a trace plus)

2.8 days with heavy snow (4inches+ in 12 hours or 6 inches+ in 24 hours)

How much snow do we normally see?

Though we don’t tend to fall in the bullseye of big winter storms, a lot of the time we get clipped by those storms leading to a wide range of snowfall across the region.

Akron, OH – 47.5 inches

Charleston, WV – 31.5 inches

Columbus, OH – 28.2 inches

Morgantown, WV – 25.0 inches

Pittsburgh, PA – 44.1 inches

Wheeling, WV – 33.0 inches

Youngstown, OH – 62.7 inches

Dr. Dave Walker started measuring snowfall outside the WTRF 7News Studio when he arrived back in 2005. Zach Petey and Adam Feick have taken over the reins and combined Dr. Dave’s data to develop a 18 year average for the Downtown Wheeling area (locally higher totals on hilltops and higher terrain areas are likely).

Snowfall totals from the last 18 years.

It is still way too early to give an estimate on how much snow this coming winter will provide, but it will be something the StormTracker7 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on. A full winter outlook will coming out likely in November.