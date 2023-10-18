‘Tis the season for Holiday cheer as CBS announces the 2023 airdates for its holiday programming.
November 23
Thanksgiving Day Parade 9 am-12 pm
November 24
Unwrap the Ultimate Holiday Videos with Cedric the Entertainer on
The Greatest @Home Videos 8-9 pm
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 9-10 pm
December 2
Reindeer in Here 8-9 pm
Robbie the Reindeer 9-10 pm
December 4,5,7,8, and 18
The Price is Right at Night Christmas Week
Monday, Thursday, Friday 8-9 pm
Tuesday 9-10
December 9
Byron Allen Presents a Merry Soulful Christmas 8-10
December 15
National Christmas Tree Lighting 8-9 pm
December 16
Frosty the Snowman 9-9:30 pm
Frosty Returns 9:30-10 pm
December 22
The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays 8-9 pm
Fit for Christmas 9-11 pm
December 24
When Christmas Was Young 9-11 pm
December 25
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! 9-11 pm
December 29
Must Love Christmas 9-11 pm
December 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 7:30-10 pm and 10:30-1 am