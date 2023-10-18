‘Tis the season for Holiday cheer as CBS announces the 2023 airdates for its holiday programming.

November 23

Thanksgiving Day Parade 9 am-12 pm

November 24

Unwrap the Ultimate Holiday Videos with Cedric the Entertainer on

The Greatest @Home Videos 8-9 pm

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 9-10 pm

December 2

Reindeer in Here 8-9 pm

Robbie the Reindeer 9-10 pm

December 4,5,7,8, and 18

The Price is Right at Night Christmas Week

Monday, Thursday, Friday 8-9 pm

Tuesday 9-10

December 9

Byron Allen Presents a Merry Soulful Christmas 8-10

December 15

National Christmas Tree Lighting 8-9 pm

December 16

Frosty the Snowman 9-9:30 pm

Frosty Returns 9:30-10 pm

December 22

The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays 8-9 pm

Fit for Christmas 9-11 pm

December 24

When Christmas Was Young 9-11 pm

December 25

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! 9-11 pm

December 29

Must Love Christmas 9-11 pm

December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 7:30-10 pm and 10:30-1 am