White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responds to Sen. Manchin’s rejection of Biden’s Build Back Better Act

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — This morning, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a statement saying that President Biden’s Built Back Better Act was a “No” for him.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s response was swift and direct.

Manchin statement on Build Back Better Act: “I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation.”

“I have always said, ‘If I can’t go back home and explain it, I can’t vote for it,” said Manchin, who also appeared on Fox News to explain his reasoning in rejecting the bill.

Manchin cited concerns over the pandemic, rising debt and inflation and “geopolitical uncertainly around the world.”

Psaki claims that Manchin had agreed to a version of the Build Back Better Act in meetings with Biden. She said Manchin’s rejection of the bill will negatively affect drug prices, daycare costs and the Child Tax Credit.

Psaki says the administration is “proud” of their accomplishments this year.

We are proud of what we have gotten done in 2021: the American Rescue Plan, the fastest decrease in unemployment in U.S. history, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, over 200 million Americans vaccinated, schools reopened, the fastest rollout of vaccines to children anywhere in the world, and historic appointments to the Federal judiciary. Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary

