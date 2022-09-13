(WTRF) A meme and hashtag going around with the name ‘Dark Brandon’ or #DarkBrandon is getting more popular daily.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

‘Dark Brandon’ is the so-called alter-ego of President Joe Biden.

According to knowyourmeme, Dark Brandon or #DarkBrandon refers to a series of memes depicting a darker, edgier Joe Biden.

The first use of the phrase Dark Brandon was allegedly started by Twitter user punishedpope, according to knowyourmeme, when the user was thinking of ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ themed.

The meme picked up steam and became a big deal when a government official used the meme.

White House Digital Director Rob Flaherty shared a Dark Brandon meme on his Twitter account

The meme received significant coverage in the mainstream press, with publications like Newsweek and Slate reporting on it.