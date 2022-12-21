There are certain songs that people want the answers to.

Such as, What is the ‘THAT’ Meatloaf won’t do for love?

Or who was Alanis Morissette singing about in the song ‘You Oughta Know?’

The question of who’s body is a wonderland according to John Mayer has been answered.

Who was Mayer talking about when he wrote the lyrics ‘ Your body is a wonderland

Your body is a wonder, I’ll use my hands Your body is a wonderland?’

On the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast with Alex Cooper Mayer said the song ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’ is about his first girlfriend.

Mayer said he was 21 when he wrote the song and was feeling ‘nostalgic for being 16.’

Mayer will be on tour with Dead & Company in 2023, you can get tickets here.