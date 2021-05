The first winners of Ohio’s VaxaMillion drawing will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

You can watch the event here at 7: 29 pm. (Screen will be black until live event begins)

Ohio will give away $1 million to five adults and full-ride college scholarships to five children who have received the vaccine.

The drawing was held on Monday. The state of Ohio had to verify the eligibility of the two winners by checking residency and vaccination status.