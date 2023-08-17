WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve been caught in any of the massive traffic delays going to the Highlands, you are not alone.

You can expect traffic delays on I-70 Eastbound for the next four weeks or more.

Ohio County Chief Deputy John Shultz just spoke with the West Virginia Department of Highways this week.

He said tree trimming on 1-70 Eastbound, which has been causing massive delays, will continue for the next month or more.

Deputy Shultz urges drivers to leave for their destinations early, limit distractions inside the vehicle, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in low level speed fender benders due to drivers cutting one another off and not paying attention.

“We talked about how the traffic’s backing up and the right of way does need to be pruned back. And they also said that if they get the funding, they’re looking at possibly doing it again next year. We know it’s going to cause a lot of traffic delays. We’re dealing with it. The schools are going to deal with it.” Chief Deputy John Shultz | Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Shultz says emergency vehicles will take alternate routes depending on where they need to respond.

If there is an emergency on the interstate, the sheriff’s office urges drivers to do their best to make room for emergency vehicles to get through.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News for updates.