Why some people must work through the holiday

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Christmas day is a time to celebrate and relax with your friends and family, but did you know not everyone is off for the holidays?

First responders are just one of many employees that work through the special day. The Wheeling Fire Department firefighters stand their ground and are prepared for anything that comes their way. Lt. Rick Brown says they always hope that nothing bad happens but they’re ready for whatever comes their way.

I mean this really is our second family so as much as we would like to be with our families at home, you know spending Christmas with the guys that you can consider your brothers, you know you really can’t complain. We’ve got a ham smoking and we watch ‘Christmas Story’ like a lot of other people do. Some of the guy’s families come in and stop in and visit them but other than that it’s a pretty normal day for us. Lt. Rick Brown, Wheeling Fire Department

He says he chose to be a firefighter because he wanted to help the community and sometimes with that responsibility, sacrifices must be made.