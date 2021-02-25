Why we got so much snow and what we can expect for March

An abandoned car is covered in snow on the shoulder of Briley Parkway in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

As we inch closer and closer to spring, everyone is wondering when we can expect the snow to stop.

West Virginia’s state climatologist Dr. Kevin Law says that this year’s increased snowfall was due to two different climate patterns.

The first is known as La Nina and it gave us wetter than average conditions.

The North Atlantic Oscillation is the other climate pattern which provided us with blasts of cold air.

The two combined to give us a snowier and icier winter season.

We got a taste of spring yesterday with temperatures reaching into the low 60s, so what can we expect to see in March?

“We can generally kind of do away with our unusually cold temperatures by that point. We might have cold temperatures going into the 20s, but we generally can say, we can write off the single digits and zero [degree] type of temperatures by that point.” Dr. Kevin Law – West Virginia’s state climatologist

Dr. Law also said that if we continue to get snow into March, the increased sunshine and warmth from it would decrease snowfall totals.

If the La Nina conditions persist into the summer, it will mean a warmer and drier summer season.