Wifi hotspots available in OHHS parking lots

BELMONT COUNTY, O.H. (WTRF) — COVID 19 has disrupted lives everywhere during the past year. In some cases, technology has been able to take the place of face-to-face communication. But not everyone in the Ohio Valley has dependable internet access.

You can go to the Barnesville Family Health Center and use some internet connectivity.

Their parking lot–and all around the building–is now a wifi hotspot. If you’ve been concerned about going into a doctor’s office for fear of contracting the virus, here’s a great option.

Call and schedule a visit, then pull up outside…with your ipad or smartphone in the car …Without ever having to go in.

This will allow them to have a telehealth visit or a tele-behavioral health visit if they don’t have dependable internet access at their home. And it also would allow for any community residents that need dependable internet access for, say for school work, to apply for a job, to look for needed services if they don’t have dependable internet access at their home. Carol Davolio, Director of Clinical Services, OHHS

It’s at all four of the OHHS family health centers–Barnesville, Monroe, Freeport and Quaker City. It’s available every day, 7 a.m. To 11 p.m. It was made possible by a grant from Managed Care Plans Rural Community Telehealth.