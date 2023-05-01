MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a busy and hectic scene for students and staff at some Marshall County Schools.

Monday, May 1, is the highly anticipated grand opening for the student run greenhouses.



It’s a day many folks in and around the county mark on their calendars.



They can choose from literally thousands of flowers, herbs and vegetables, all at fantastic prices. The amazing hanging baskets are particularly popular at Moundsville Middle School. Greenhouses are now open at both John Marshall and Cameron High Schools, as well as Moundsville and Sherrard Middle Schools.



They will remain open until everything is sold.

“We’re transplants from Mississippi, and I gotta tell ya…this is a wild and wonderful and almost heaven.” Raymond & Anna Greenhouse Customers

“We started off planting our squash and some of our flowers and it’s really fun. If you like getting your hands dirty, you will enjoy it a lot.” Carter Trowbridge, Student, Moundsville Middle School

“There was a lot of people in here this morning, which was really nice because we actually got to see a lot of this stuff go.” Sophia Lewis, Student, Moundsville Middle School

“I like to buy plants and they are really pretty.” Mariah Kuri, Student, Moundsville Middle School

For more information on the students and their greenhouses, along with hours of operation, click the link above.