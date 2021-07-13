Wildfires could become a part of life in the Ohio Valley

U.S. Forest Service firefighters Chris Voelker, left, and Kyle Jacobson monitor the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burning in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Friday, July 9, 2021. The Beckwourth Complex — a merging of two lightning-caused fires — headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size only a few days earlier. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Temperatures may seem hot in our area, but they are not breaking records like they are in the West. The heat is well over 100 degrees in some areas and that is helping wildfires spread rapidly.

West Liberty University Biology Assistant Professor James Wood said the rising temperatures are a part of climate change which is a long-term change in the weather over years and years.

He explained climate change will not only affect the West Coast and it could eventually make wildfires a normal part of life in the Ohio Valley.

Projections are within the next 80 to 100 years we’re going to start seeing more severe droughts, longer periods of time without rain, hotter summer temperatures and that moves us in that forested landscape, to being more susceptible to wildfire.” James Wood, Assistant Professor of Biology, West Liberty University

Wood also said the biggest way for us to change the path we are on is to lower our carbon footprint to help bring global temperatures down.