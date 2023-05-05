CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice recently announced his upcoming Senate run. The announcement made many West Virginians wonder if he would be taking the now iconic beloved Babydog with him, and the simple answer is “You better bet”.

In a recent tweet the governor addressed the million-dollar question asked by Fox correspondent Brian Flood. In the video interview, Flood asks Justice if elected if he is planning on taking Babydog with him on his trips to Washington. The governor tells Flood that absolutely, if he is there, Babydog is going to be making the trip even if she cannot travel down all of the different halls with him. He says that she makes people smile and loves everybody.

Governor Justice announced his Senate run on April 27.