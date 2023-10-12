(WTRF) – There is concern that the war between Israel and Hamas could spread to cities worldwide after a former Hamas chief called for a “Day of Jihad” by Muslim communities, according to NewsNation.

What threat does 'Day of Jihad' pose to American cities? https://t.co/dsxOvrJZkc — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 13, 2023

The former Hamas leader, Khaled Mashaal, named Friday, Oct. 13 as a day for Muslims worldwide to take to the streets and deliver a message of anger in support of Palestinians, according to NewsNation.

In New York City, police are ordered to be in uniform and “ready to deploy.”

A former Hamas leader is calling on Arabs to unite for a "global day of Jihad" on Friday. Former New York Homeland Security Adviser Michael Balboni weighs in on how seriously he thinks the public should take this threat. MORE: https://t.co/ZBZJVAdqBZ #VargasReports pic.twitter.com/fKpVnj1eOo — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 13, 2023

Former New York state homeland security adviser, Michael Balboni, spoke about the potential threat, saying, “The thing people are most concerned about is the call for bloodshed.”

“They are not calling for peaceful protests,” he said.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Americans will be armed and will not be intimidated, according to NewsNation.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) showed men waving a Palestinian flag and blocking traffic as their vehicle spun in circles on the Long Island Expressway in New York. Other posts discussed parents planning to keep their children home from school Friday.