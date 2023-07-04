(WTRF) – With prices going up for just about everything in our daily lives, is that stopping people from traveling?

AAA East Central says no.

With a record more than 50 million people traveling over the past weekend, experts say gas prices are actually down.

In fact, in Northern West Virginia, gas is more than $1 less than this time last year.

Last year, the average price was $4.72 per gallon.

This year, prices average about $3.32 a gallon.

As far as air fare goes, it depends on demand.

“Gas prices never deterred people from traveling, but it certainly is a nice factor that we are saving now over a dollar per gallon on gas.” Tiffany Stanley, Spokesperson, AAA East Central

At the Pittsburgh International Airport, officials say the demand is high.

“Travel demand is really high right now. We’re getting really close to 2019 levels. All the airlines are reporting really robust business and so that is going to affect what the fare structures are. It’s tough to say specifically whether anything is higher or lower based on destinations and airlines.” Matt Neistein, Manager of Public Affairs, Pittsburgh International Airport

So, prices will depend on the airline.

Of the more than 50 million people expected to travel, 43.2 million are going by car.

According to AAA, air travel is up about 11% from last year and at the Pittsburgh International Airport officials say it’s very close to 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.