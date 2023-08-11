WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Williams Lea partnered with the Ohio County Animal Shelter during the month of July for a “Fur-ever Friends Shelter and Adoption Drive.”

Every week throughout July, Nelson Croft, the animal shelter manager, brought in adoptable pets to the Williams Lea office in Wheeling.

Six employees at Williams Lea adopted their furever friends this month in collaboration with a donation benefit drive with the Ohio County Animal Shelter. Pictured below is Boss Man… who is still looking for his furever home! More details tonight on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/orZZCIHPZC — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) August 11, 2023

Employees got to interact with the animals, consider them for adoption and bring in donations in the form of money, food, treats, toys and cleaning supplies for the shelter.

Everyone at Williams Lea loved the partnership with many employees sharing it increased their morale.

“The team here decided that this is something that they wanted to invest both time and money. And it’s been great. You know, we do a lot of stuff with the local community, and I think that’s one of the things I’m most proud of with this company. We are invested in the community, and I think they thought this would just be a great event. So, it was a great way to give back.” Michael Santamaria | Managing Director, Williams Lea

“You know, we have good animals at the shelters, and we always say adopt and don’t shop. We have good dogs like Boss Man here. We’ve had some really excellent dogs and some cats come in that, you know, probably wouldn’t have had a chance if we didn’t get them out in the public like this.” Nelson Croft | Manager, Ohio County Animal Shelter

Employees of William Lea helped 6 animals find their fur-ever homes during the adoption drive.

All the animals adopted by the employees were cats.

As Croft mentioned, Boss Man, the pup you see in the photos above, is still looking for his fur-ever home.

If you’re interested in adopting, please visit the Ohio County Animal Shelter Facebook page or give them a call at (304) 547-1013. They are open seven days a week.