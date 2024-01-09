WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has put a Wind Advisory in place for parts of the West Virginia Panhandle. The advisory will run until 7:00pm Tuesday evening.

Affected counties include: Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel.

A Wind Advisory means affected areas will see sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts of 50mph or stronger through the morning and afternoon hours. Strong winds will taper off through the early evening hours, but will remain breezy overnight.

Gusty winds will blow around any unsecured objects. Small or dead tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages are a possibility.

