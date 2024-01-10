WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service extended the Wind Advisory in place for the Ohio Valley. The advisory runs until 7:00pm Wednesday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory means affected areas will see sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph through the morning and early afternoon hours. Strong winds will taper off through the afternoon hours.

Gusty winds will blow around any unsecured objects. Small or dead tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages are a possibility.

Stay up to date with the StormTracker 7 weather team online, on air, and on social media for all the latest.