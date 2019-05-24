Winner reflects on United Way "May We Help?" contest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - A new contest hosted by United Way strives to benefit families struggling to live paycheck to paycheck.

If chosen as a winner, you will have one month of your mortgage or rent paid by United Way.

United Way hopes the contest will bring awareness to several agencies in the community that provides financial assistance to low-income families.

For one recent winner, this act of generosity couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

"The company I've been with for over ten years cut my hours down to 12.5," said Mary Clark, a recipient of the United Way "May We Help?" fund. "This couldn't come at a better time because it's going to help me pay my rent and not hit a late fee or overdraft my checking account. Thank you United Way... you guys are such a blessing to me and my family."

The campaign also promotes 211, which allows West Virginia residents to call for guidance on financial and social service needs.

The contest concludes Monday, May 27.