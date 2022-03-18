WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF)

The McLure Hotel in downtown Wheeling is the place to be this weekend if you enjoy listening to Blues music.

Roxby Entertainment is hosting the Winter Blues Music Festival all weekend long.

More than 300 people are expected to attend the three-day event.

Roxby Director of Entertainment Bruce Wheeler says national touring blues artists will perform on Friday, on Saturday and again on Sunday.

Wheeler says a Sunday Blues Brunch is included in the weekend ticket.

This event will not replace the Heritage Music Bluesfest that is set to take place later this summer from August 12th through the 14th.

In case you didn’t know, the McLure Hotel was purchased by Roxby development and is currently being renovated.