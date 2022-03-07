WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF)

The Winter Blues Weekend will be here before we know it!

Next weekend more than a dozen musicians will jam late into the night in the McLure Hotel’s ballroom in Wheeling.

Top tier talent takes the stage at Heritage Port every August, and that will still happen this summer.

This is just a little bit of Blues in the spring.



“It’s nationally recognized talent everywhere from Chicago to Memphis to Florida, all traveling Blues artists. People are in for an incredibly good time and they’ll be very up close and personal with the artists.” Bruce Wheeler, Entertainment Director, Roxby

The festival is March 17th through the 19th.

Tickets for both single days and the entire weekend are already on sale at heritagemusicfest.com.