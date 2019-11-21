Winter on the Plaza kicks off holiday season in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just in time for the Fantasy in Lights Parade, Wheeling officially began its holiday season on Wednesday with the first ever Winter on the Plaza.



During the Christmas parade, this was always a part of town that was kind of dark, so we wanted to make sure to light it up and get people involved. Ty Thorngate, Wheeling City Council

Santa Claus kicked off the holiday season in Wheeling by igniting the lights on the Christmas tree at the Market Street Plaza. He took photos with children and was one of many larger than life figures in attendance.

It’s good for us to get out in the community, see our fans. Our fanbase is really important to us, putting a face to a name and talking to kids. It’s awesome being here. Obviously, they’re probably a little cold, having some hot chocolate, it probably brightens their night up. Aaron Titcomb, Wheeling Nailers

Before Santa arrived in style on a firetruck, the crowd was formally welcomed by officials from the City of Wheeling.

As for the live Christmas music, Triadelphia Middle School Strings got things started and the St. Michael’s Bell Choir also sparked some holiday cheer.

The Mountain State Camper photo booth was also there to take pictures free of charge, along with several other vendors.

Anytime you can bring the community out and bring them together, especially near the holidays, it’s just a great thing that the city is doing here. We’re here to give out gloves to the children. You don’t want to see anyone cold this winter. Melynda Sampson, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley Associate Director

Officials say that the amount of people in attendance for this inaugural event exceeded their expectations.

Organizers and vendors say they hope that this is the first of many Winter on the Plaza events in the Friendly City.