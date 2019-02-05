With brutal cold temperatures comes pants standing on their own?
MINNESOTA (WTRF) - Many residents are thankful for warmer weather following the Polar Vortex that overtook the northern part of the country last week.
With the brutal temperatures came pants that could actually stand on their own.
People across the country displayed this phenomenon through photos and videos on social media.
Minnesota was one of the popular areas for the winter fun as residents saw temperatures as low as -27 degrees.
