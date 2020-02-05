With little snow, what jobs are plowing businesses turning to?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been a winter most people can’t complain about.

With mild temperatures and little snow, some local businesses may be taking a break from their typical winter routines.

We’ve seen temperatures in the 50s, 60s and even 70s, which are certainly not typical for this time of year.

With very little snow, what jobs are local plowing businesses turning to?

Yensen Landscaping told 7News this weather is helping get an early start on projects for the Spring.

We just continue on with the landscaping. We build retaining walls, pave patios. We are working on a deck right now. It’s a good time since it is not snowing to get set up for the Spring. Chris Yensen, Manager, Yensen Landscaping

Yensen also said they are taking a small hit from not being able to plow, but these other jobs are keeping them busy.