With millions betting on March Madness what are the odds of developing a gambling problem?

(WTRF) – Are you sitting at home anxiously checking your March Madness bracket? What about betting on games? The number of people placing bets this year is expected to increase, but this type of gambling is addictive.

Around 47 million Americans will bet on March Madness this year. One in 50 West Virginians struggle with problem gambling.

Before you place your bets ask yourself, are the odds in your favor?

Some people are used to filling out the office bracket and tossing some money in the bucket and seeing where they come out at the end of the March Madness Tournament. Shelia Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications, First Choice Services

The brackets may be busted by mobile betting.

Smartphones mean sports enthusiasts can bet in real time, but if you’re not careful, it can become a problem.

We all know from personal experience that there are many addictive elements to a smartphone even without any gambling element and so when you add in the risk reward of gambling that really makes for an explosive combination for some people. Shelia Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications, First Choice Services

Also at risk for problem gambling are those who struggle with other addictions.

People who maybe are dealing with other issues like anxiety or depression we find that those folks can be more prone to developing a gambling addiction. Shelia Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications, First Choice Services

1-800-GAMBLER explained there are rules that will keep you responsible. The golden rule may be setting a limit, and sticking to it.

That first part is fairly easy for most people. It’s the second part that trips them up. So, if you find that you’re going beyond your limit, you’re betting more than you promised yourself or your family that you would, that can be a problem. Shelia Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications, First Choice Services

Remember gambling and sports betting are entertainment, not an investment strategy designed to make you rich.

Whether you have plenty of money to spare or not, the cost of your time may outweigh the cash.

When you see your family telling you that you’re spending too much time away from them, too much time in front of the television, too much time on your phone betting on the games that may be a sign that you’re developing a problem. Shelia Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications, First Choice Services

If you think you or someone you know has an issue with problem gambling, call 1-800 GAMBLER. You’ll speak to an actual person, not an answering service, who can give you the help you need 24/7.

You can also chat with someone online at 1800gambler.net.