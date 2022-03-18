A 34-year-old woman, “admitted to self-administering a large dose of heroin to herself when she started feeling labor pains and felt the child breaching,” said Sgt. Mark Bailey with Mobile County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit, according to WDTV.

Amanda Malpas admitted to investigators that she was using heroin and meth while she was pregnant with the little girl, even shooting up while giving birth at her home.

When paramedics arrived at the home, they found Malpas with the needle still in her arm and the baby struggling to breathe. Malpas and the baby were rushed to the hospital where the baby died more than an hour after arriving.

“This is different, usually don’t have a woman give birth in her own residence and inject herself during childbirth with a large dose of heroin intentionally,” Bailey said, reported WDTV.

“Are you feeling remorseful at all?” a reporter asked. “Of course,” she said.

Detectives said that throughout the investigation, she has not shown any remorse.

Malpas is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death, and once the toxicology report comes back, the sheriff’s department said the charges could be upgraded to murder, reported WDTV.