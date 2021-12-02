Woman allegedly breastfeeds cat on Delta flight

National Cat Day is recognized in several countries worldwide, including Canada that celebrates the holiday each year on Aug. 8.

An image going viral on social media is claiming that a woman was allegedly found on a Delta airline breastfeeding her cat.

The image is reportedly a screen capture of the message sent using the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS). Pilots use the system to transmit text-based messages to the ground

I saw this on Reddit today. It’s an a ACARS in-flight message from the cockpit to the ground.



According to Newsweek, the message reports “that a passenger is seat 13A ‘is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in carrier’ in response to a request from a flight attendant.” It’s followed by a message that asks the situation be addressed by the airline’s ‘Red Coat’ team upon landing.

Newsweek says the flight was going between Syracuse, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Newsweek says they did not verify the above message but they reported a TikTok video from a flight attendant named Ainsley Elizabeth that detailed what happened on the flight.

“This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby,” Ainsley Elizabeth reportedly said in the video. “Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn’t put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.”