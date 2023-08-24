Beyoncé is no stranger to rumors and conspiracy theories, and believers have found more fuel to add to the fire.

For years, Queen B has laughed off rumors of Illuminati involvement; Forbes explains that conspiracy theorists believe that the world is run by cult leaders who communicate through secret signs and through mainstream music and movies.

Theorists say that members communicate through song lyrics and hand signals to relay secret messages.

Believers feel that superstars such as Beyoncé are trying to create a new world order by brainwashing new generations.

The singer is now under fire for her recent Renaissance Tour concert performances.

Conspirators believe that Beyoncé’s giant arch prop was not a prop but a portal for demonic spirits.

Online images of the setup show what looks like a woman’s legs propped up at the knee, with a portal-like opening between them.

They use excerpts from the bible to try to interpret the meaning behind the elaborate setups: Proverbs 7:27 NKJV: “Her house is a highway to hell, Descending to the chambers of death.” Proverbs 5:5 NKJV: “Her feet go down to death, Her steps lay hold of hell.”

Another area of contention is the use of Hindu religious icons such as Trimurti, multi-armed Gods and Goddesses, particularly Shiva, the God of Destruction.

Hindu Goddess Durga.

Lord Shiva God of Destruction

During her performance, Beyoncé walks down a set of stairs towards the crowd with backup dancers behind her, making it look like she has more than one set of arms, making theorists believe that she is referencing the Hindu Gods.

Is this mere coincidence or a message to other high level members of a secret organization?