Woman dances for security camera while robbing a clothing store
This woman apparently has zero concern about the security cameras inside this clothing store she's robbing.
This is footage from April 26th at a 'Magrag' clothing store in Pembroke pines, Florida.
Employees believe she started dancing after grabbing a few items from the rack to distract them while her partner stole some more clothes.
Police say the suspects stole $377 dollars worth of merchandise.
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information about the suspects.