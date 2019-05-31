Woman dances for security camera while robbing a clothing store

This woman apparently has zero concern about the security cameras inside this clothing store she's robbing.

This is footage from April 26th at a 'Magrag' clothing store in Pembroke pines, Florida.

Employees believe she started dancing after grabbing a few items from the rack to distract them while her partner stole some more clothes.

Police say the suspects stole $377 dollars worth of merchandise.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information about the suspects.