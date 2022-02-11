A Canadian woman says she was getting in her car after a long day of work when she heard a “hey” come from the trunk of her car.

Bethany Corker had no idea that a homeless naked man snuck into her car and had been living in the trunk for three days.

She documented the whole incident on Tiktok saying that he never uttered a single word before she found him three days later.

“We’ve been to the grocery store together, we’ve got sushi together, gas together. We’ve been to work twice. Not a single word,” she explained.

When she found the man, he told her that him being in her trunk was a “rite of passage” and alleged he was “the son of the pope.”

Coker claimed the man was a missing person and is ‘currently in a psych ward.’