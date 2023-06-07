PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – A woman and her daughter have been accused of murdering, dismembering and grilling the woman’s mother, according to police.

The investigation began when officers were dispatched to a welfare check on 71-year-old Margaret Craig in Landover, Maryland, Prince George County Police said.

When officers visited Margaret’s home, they said her daughter, 44-year-old Candace Craig, answered the door. She allowed officers to search the home for Margaret.

After they “smelled the odor of decomposition” in the basement, officers notified the department’s Homicide and Evidence Units.

Detectives determined, after reviewing the home and “multiple interviews,” that Craig allegedly murdered her mother on May 23. The next day, it is believed Craig’s 19-year-old daughter, Salia Hardy, helped her “attempt to dispose of the remains,” according to police.

According to court documents obtained by WTOP, Margaret had accused her daughter of credit card fraud, which sparked an argument between them. It is believed the argument led to Margaret’s death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was not able to determine the cause of death due to the state the remains were in, and weren’t able to positively identify the remains. However, they believe DNA testing will confirm the remains are Margaret’s, WTOP reports.

Authorities say Craig and Hardy later dismembered Margaret and tried to get rid of the body parts “using fire on a grill and in a bonfire.”

Candace Craig is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder while Hardy is charged with accessory after the fact.