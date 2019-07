Shania Wells, who is currently serving time for animal cruelty was back in court on Tuesday.

Wells was in front of Judge Costine asking for an early release

Costine denied her motion– saying she will serve her full term due to how she acted during her sentencing hearing.

Wells pleaded no contest to 10 counts of animal cruelty back in February.

Wells was charged earlier this year after 50 to 100 animals were reportedly found dead on her property.