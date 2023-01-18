Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to Los Angeles police on assault charges stemming from an alleged incident in 2019. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A woman is suing a concert venue after she she got drunk at a Marilyn Manson concert and blew up a house.

Daniella Leis, 26, who was attending a Marilyn Manson concert in 2019 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario , drove drunk and crashed into a building that caused a massive explosion.

Leis crashed into the houses gas line.

The explosion caused seven people to be injured and destroyed four houses.

Leis says, the food and beverage company, Ovations, had the responsibility of her safety.

The CBC says she is claiming Ovations served her while knowing she was drunk and that the company should share liability for the explosion because it kicked Leis out of the venue without trying to prevent her from driving home.

Leis was sentenced to a three year prison sentence in 2021