New York City police are searching for a woman that was caught on video setting fire to a gay pride flag in front of a Little Prince, a Manhattan restaurant.

ABC News says the woman exited the front passenger side and ignited the flag, which read “Make America Gay Again.”

Police say the woman caused damage to the the restaurant and residential building above it.

Any information is to be sent to 1 800 577-TIPS.