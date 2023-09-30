WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Woodsdale Elementary School held its Let’s Play 5k today and saw 89 different runners and walkers come out for a good cause.

After not having the race for a few years due to COVID-19, the race finally returned.

All the proceeds from the event go to help in making any necessary repairs to the playground at Woodsdale, which is used daily by hundreds of kids in the community.

A member of the Woodsdale PTO, who helped organize the race, shared how helpful the event is.

” Stuff breaks all the time. They’re kids, you know, it gets used a lot. It’s used during school hours all day. And then it’s also used after hours. And I feel like kids need that energy outlet. So, it’s good for that. And then obviously the after-hours as well for the kids that may not have a playground near the home or, you know, at their school, they can come here and play on ours.”> Tania Edge – PTO Vice President | Woodsdale Elementary

During the race, a book fair is held at the school, where the proceeds also go to help repair and maintain the playground.