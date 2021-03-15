Woodsdale water service to be shut off temporarily, boil order in place

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boil Order_1559435563334.jpg.jpg

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — Woodsdale water service will be shut off Tuesday between 8AM and 5PM.

Crews say the interruption is so a new valve can be installed, and a water line can be moved. After the water comes back on, a 48-hour boil order will take effect.

The following addresses will be affected by probable loss of water or loss of water pressure:

103 – 143 Edgwood St, 29 – 46 Era St, ALL of Lorraine Terrace, Picket Terrace, Campbell Terrace, Maple Dr, Edglawn Ave, Echo Terrace, and Terrace Ave

Work will take place rain or shine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter