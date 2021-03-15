Woodsdale water service to be shut off temporarily, boil order in place

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — Woodsdale water service will be shut off Tuesday between 8AM and 5PM.

Crews say the interruption is so a new valve can be installed, and a water line can be moved. After the water comes back on, a 48-hour boil order will take effect.

The following addresses will be affected by probable loss of water or loss of water pressure:

103 – 143 Edgwood St, 29 – 46 Era St, ALL of Lorraine Terrace, Picket Terrace, Campbell Terrace, Maple Dr, Edglawn Ave, Echo Terrace, and Terrace Ave

Work will take place rain or shine.