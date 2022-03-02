The organization World Taekwondo has decided to take away Vladimir Putin’s honorary black belt.

In a release, World Taekwondo said they ‘strongly condemn the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph” and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance.’

‘In solidarity with the International Olympic Committee, no Russian or Belarusian national flags or anthems will be displayed or played at World Taekwondo events. World Taekwondo and the European Taekwondo Union will not organize or recognize Taekwondo events in Russia and Belarus, ‘ World Taekwondo said.

Putin was given the honorary black belt in November of 2013