OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A big send off today for the Wheeling Park Girl’s basketball team as they headed downstate.

Today, the Park band played them a song and students cheered them on. In less than a half hour they will be taking on Washington High School from the Eastern Panhandle in Charleston in the first round of tournament play.

The Park girl’s are the #1 seed in the 4-A division, but they’ll face tough competition along the way.

Good Luck to all of our local girl’s teams this week; Wheeling Central, Cameron and Wheeling Park.