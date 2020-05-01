WPHS Greenhouse holds “Soft Opening” flower sale

Wheeling Park High School held a soft opening for their annual flower sale.

The Greenhouse had to change things up this year to practice the new social distancing guidelines.

Guidelines include limiting the amount of customers in the greenhouse at one time and mandatory face masks.

Don Headley is a teacher at Wheeling Park High School and is in charge of the flower sale and is typically accompanied by a full staff of students but this year, Headley relied on the hard work of several volunteers.

The first customer’s today were High School faculty and the Greenhouse will be officially open to the public on Monday from 9-1.