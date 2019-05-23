WPHS rising juniors, seniors act as a guide for incoming freshmen

More than 100 upperclassmen at Wheeling Park High School spent their Thursday training as a guide for incoming freshmen.

This is part of the school’s ‘Freshmen Mentoring Program,’ making the transition from middle to high school a little bit easier for rising ninth grade students.

“They will help on the first day, helping freshmen find their way,” said Emily Trifaro, WPHS School Counselor. “They will do some fun activities at the freshmen tailgate. They will be helping them learn their schedule and become familiar with the school.”

Students will also serve as peer tutors and the program will last throughout the entire year.