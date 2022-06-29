WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It takes a lot of work and an extreme amount of dedication.

But one Wheeling Park High School Junior was laser-focused on becoming the next Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen.

On Wednesday, 7News caught up with Civita Hooper to talk about her big win.

Hooper, who won the this year’s title, says it takes a ton of preparation for a competition of this magnitude.

She had to prepare for the interview section of the competition which is a big part of it.

Civita says there is also the on-stage question and evening gown portion plus an active wear and a talent section.

She, who is on the cheer team at Wheeling Park, say she chose dance for her talent.

Civita will now compete in August in Dallas for the title of MIss America Outstanding Teen.

It was all worth it in the end and I really enjoyed every minute of the preparation. I feel so honored to be representing West Virginia and to be part of Wheeling Park High School and how they have helped me to evolve into the woman I am today.”) Civita Hooper, 2022 Miss WV Outstanding Teen Winner

Volunteer work is also part of the competition.

Civita has her own non-profit called Mary’s Angels.

She attaches a little poem to an angel and takes delivers them to pediatric cancer patients.

And her other non-profit is called Letters of Hope where she delivers a letter and attachs a small craft to it.

Civita says she then takes it a different nursing home each weekend.