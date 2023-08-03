MARTINS FERRY, Oh. (WTRF) — Our winner of the “Breakfast with the Anchors” met 7News This Morning Anchor Rebecca Little and Meteorologist Adam Feick during breakfast at the McDonald’s in Martins Ferry.

Rebecca and Adam had the pleasure of spending some of their Thursday morning with our breakfast winner, who also happens to the be the father of Wheeling Fire Chief Jim Blazier.

Mr. Blazier received a 7News This Morning mug and reminisced about his career and family life.

It was certainly a nice time by all who were at the breakfast.

