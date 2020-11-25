WTRF and Joe’s Tires team up to feed the need

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — For some of us, the Thanksgiving dinner table looks just like it does in the movies, with turkey and all the other seasonal favorites. But this year more than ever, many families aren’t able to afford a traditional meal.

That’s why WTRF and Joe’s Tires provided five local families with a grocery gift certificate as part of Feed the Need 2020.

Rachel Holppe was nominated by her friend Kara, who says she wanted to reciprocate some of Rachel’s generosity.

But it is a blessing at this time because we’ve been going through a lot of financial difficulties and medical difficulties, so I’m very thankful to have a friend that thought of us and thought of us before her family and stuff. Rachel Holppe, Feed the Need winner

Rachel’s just super sweet and giving and humble and I just knew she was going through a tough time and I wanted to do something that might have the possibility of making her day a little better. Kara Bellen, nominated Rachel for Feed the Need

All of us here at WTRF want to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving and a peaceful holiday season.