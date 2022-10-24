BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley.

Our WTRF family lost a very special person.

Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend .

Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired.

A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he would change anything, he said he would not. He loved working here.

Bob won the Gabriel award while working at WTRF.

Before that he served his country in World War II.

After the war, he and his wife Dorothy settled in Bellaire and raised two children, Bob Ney Jr. and Emmy Lou Charlton.

Bob was 99-years-old.